Kansas high school football coaches eager for answers on how, when season can start

Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As states like Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, and now Texas announce there will be high school football seasons this fall, coaches here in Kansas want answers.

“We want to play, if we only get five or four regular-season games, that’s great,” said Northwest Head Coach Steve Martin.

With the decision to delay reopening Kansas schools until after Labor Day, pending the approval of the Kansas Board of Education, coaches want to know how it will impact their season.

Area coaches agree a short season is better than nothing.

"If we have to shut down a couple weeks during the summer, then we have to shut down," said Derby Head Coach Brandon Clark. "I definitely want to see a football season happen."

If the Kansas Board of Education approves Governor Laura Kelly's executive order, sports will get pushed back to after Labor Day, too.

“When you start looking at states like Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri, and they’re all playing and starting on August 10th, and they’re telling us, just two hours to the east or four hours to the north that they’re playing, that’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Martin.

The first games of the season were originally slated for September 7th. With the season potentially being pushed back nearly a month, that could mean losing several games on the schedule.

Coaches say it's especially frustrating because they've had team workouts all summer without any exposure to COVID-19.

“Wearing face masks, whatever it is, they are doing whatever they are told because they want a season more than anything,” said Clark. “They’ve done a good job of getting us there. Now if we can just get past this month and into the season we will be there.”

Coaches all agree it needs to be done safely, but they say they're capable of doing that. Now, they need answers.

“Hopefully we will have more answers because right now, we are out on a limb, and that’s the frustrating part for me and my colleagues,” said Martin. “We want to know what we are playing with and the guidelines.”

