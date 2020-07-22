Kansas reports 770 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported its latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday showing cases up by 770 for a total of 24,104 in 103 counties. There was one new death bringing the state’s total to 308.

The percentage of positive cases continues to rise. Kansas saw 7.65% in positive test results on Monday and 9.92% on Tuesday.

The state reports 303 clusters which account for 7,258 of the state’s cases.

Twelve clusters have been identified in Kansas daycares or schools accounting for 44 cases and six clusters, accounting for 53 cases, are related to sporting events or activities.

The information comes as Kansas school districts now are left to determine when and how would be the best way to return to school. Gov. Laura Kelly said the schools should re-open to in-person instruction before Labor Day, but the Kansas State Board of Education rejected the measure on Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations is up by 40. As of ICU beds, 36% are available; 112 of 609 ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. The state reports 840 ventilators are available. Of the 139 in use, 28 are being used by COVID-19 patients.

