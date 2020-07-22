Advertisement

Kansas reports 770 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported its latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday showing cases up by 770 for a total of 24,104 in 103 counties. There was one new death bringing the state’s total to 308.

The percentage of positive cases continues to rise. Kansas saw 7.65% in positive test results on Monday and 9.92% on Tuesday.

The state reports 303 clusters which account for 7,258 of the state’s cases.

Twelve clusters have been identified in Kansas daycares or schools accounting for 44 cases and six clusters, accounting for 53 cases, are related to sporting events or activities.

The information comes as Kansas school districts now are left to determine when and how would be the best way to return to school. Gov. Laura Kelly said the schools should re-open to in-person instruction before Labor Day, but the Kansas State Board of Education rejected the measure on Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations is up by 40. As of ICU beds, 36% are available; 112 of 609 ICU beds are being used by COVID-19 patients. The state reports 840 ventilators are available. Of the 139 in use, 28 are being used by COVID-19 patients.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas athletics board meets to determine start of fall high school sports

Updated: moments ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas High School Athletics Association (KSHSAA) is meeting Wednesday to discuss the plan for fall sports this coming school year.

National Politics

Stimulus checks expected in virus package; some in GOP revolt against more aid

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
Key GOP senators revolted over the emerging effort as the price tag could quickly swell above $1 trillion. Conservative Republicans vowed to slow-walk passage of any bill. But pressure is mounting.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus cases, death toll continue to rise

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump says the COVID-19 pandemic will get worse before it gets better.

National

World virus cases top 15 million; US labs buckle amid testing surge

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By MATT SEDENSKY Associated Press
With COVID-19 set to pass another shocking milestone, Trump delivered his first virus briefing after a three-month hiatus.

Education

Topeka, KCK schools still starting after Labor Day

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Despite a split vote from the Kansas State Board of Education rejecting Governor Laura Kelly’s order to delay reopening schools, two of the state’s biggest districts are taking the option to hold off starting the 2020-2021 school year until Sept. 9, after Labor Day.

Latest News

Coronavirus

AP-NORC poll: Very few Americans back full school reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
Virtual instruction. Mandated masks. Physical distancing. The start of school will look very different this year because of the coronavirus — and that’s OK with the vast majority of Americans.

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
A private contractor for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking children to three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels in Arizona and at the Texas-Mexico border, where they are typically detained for several days.

Coronavirus

Kansas BOE rejects governor’s order to delay reopening schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Board of Education will meet Wednesday morning to decide whether to delay the start of the school year.

Coronavirus

NerdWallet: Black Friday shopping could look very different this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jespersen
The future of the biggest shopping discount day of the year is unknown.

Coronavirus

Brothers lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks of each other

Updated: 5 hours ago
Two Houston boys lost both parents to the pandemic.