Man accused of attempting to kidnap boy in S. Wichita makes first court appearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old boy Sunday (July 19) on South Broadway made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court Wednesday.

Sixty-two-year-old Webb Ketcherside is charged with kidnapping and aggravated indecent liberties of a child. Court documents show his bond is set at $75,000.

Wichita police arrested Ketcherside after talking with the 10-year-old boy who said he was walking on a nearby sidewalk when a man approached him on foot, made sexually explicit comments, then grabbed him by the arm.

Police said the boy was able to break free and ran for help to the QuikTrip in the 700 block of South Broadway. Police said the boy suffered only minor injuries.

The investigation led police to determine Ketcherside was involved. They arrested him without incident at his apartment on South Water.

