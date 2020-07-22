Advertisement

Man accused of attempting to kidnap boy in S. Wichita makes first court appearance

Man arrested for attempting to kidnap a ten-year-old boy.
Man arrested for attempting to kidnap a ten-year-old boy.(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old boy Sunday (July 19) on South Broadway made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court Wednesday.

Sixty-two-year-old Webb Ketcherside is charged with kidnapping and aggravated indecent liberties of a child. Court documents show his bond is set at $75,000.

Wichita police arrested Ketcherside after talking with the 10-year-old boy who said he was walking on a nearby sidewalk when a man approached him on foot, made sexually explicit comments, then grabbed him by the arm.

Police said the boy was able to break free and ran for help to the QuikTrip in the 700 block of South Broadway. Police said the boy suffered only minor injuries.

The investigation led police to determine Ketcherside was involved. They arrested him without incident at his apartment on South Water.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2nd inmate at Sedgwick County jail tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A second inmate at the Sedgwick County jail has tested positive for COVID19. The sheriff’s office said this case is not related to the one reported on July 20, 2020.

News

2 in custody after deadly shooting in Wellington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wellington.

Crime

Former Lyons man sentenced for child pornography

Updated: 1 hour ago
A former Lyons, Kan. man Wednesday was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for uploading child pornography to his Yahoo Messenger account.

News

KSHSAA meets to discuss start of fall high school sports

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas High School Athletics Association (KSHSAA) is meeting Wednesday to discuss the plan for fall sports this coming school year.

Latest News

News

Early voting underway in Sedgwick County ahead of Aug. 4 primary election

Updated: 1 hours ago
Early voting started this week at the Sedgwick County Election Office and continues until Aug.3. Additional satellite voting sites will be open July 30-Aug. 1

Coronavirus

Kansas reports 770 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported its latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday showing cases up by 770 for a total of 24,104 in 102 counties. There was one new death bringing the state’s total to 308.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crime

Man shot in face early Wednesday, WPD looking for suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Wichita Police responded to a shooting call in the 5100 block of E. Harry around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday where the man was shot in the face by a known male suspect.

News

GOP 1st Congressional District Forum Tuesday on KWCH-12 Eyewitness News

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
KWCH 12 Eyewitness News will host Round 2 of its Campaign 2020 candidate forum Tuesday evening.

News

Helpful tips for teaching your kids to wear a mask

Updated: 5 hours ago