Advertisement

Man hurt in early-morning shooting in E. Wichita

One person was hurt in a shooting on E. Harry.
One person was hurt in a shooting on E. Harry.(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is hurt after being shot early this morning in E. Wichita. 

Police were initially called to a suspicious character report in the 5100 block of E. Harry - that’s just east of Harry and Oliver.  The person who called 911 said they heard gunshots and a vehicle leaving the scene.

A short time later, police found a man with a gunshot wound at a home in the 1600 block of South Pinecrest, that’s less than a block away.

The man was shot once in the upper torso.  He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

Wichita Police Sergeant Chad Remy tells us the man was in an argument with an acquaintance when he was shot.  The shooter then took off in a vehicle and the victim went to his home on Pinecrest.

Police say this was not a random incident and there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Forecast

Dry and warmer Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Typical July temperatures return to the state.

News

Sedgwick County commissioner believes singling out bars, restaurants unfair

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

News

Suicide epidemic addressed with approval of 3-digit hotline

Updated: 8 hours ago
Currently, people dial a 10-digit number for the Suicide Prevention Hotline. Starting July 16, 2022, callers will dial 988 to connect with trained counselors at local crisis centers.

News

Kansas high school football coaches eager for answers on how, when season can start

Updated: 9 hours ago
With the decision to delay reopening Kansas schools until after Labor Day, pending the approval of the Kansas Board of Education, coaches want to know how it will impact their season.

Economy

With CARES Act ending, Kan. Dept. of Labor working to extend unemployment benefits

Updated: 10 hours ago
The CARES Act program that offers the $600 boost in unemployment benefits is set to expire Saturday (July 25). The Kansas Department of Labor is also working to start a new program to extend unemployment benefits, a program we confirmed with the state is delayed.

Breaking News

Police: 14 people injured after South Side Chicago shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
Fourteen people have been injured in connection with a shooting on Chicago’s South Side. First Deputy Eric Carter says the shooting occurred outside a funeral home, where mourners were fired upon from a passing SUV.

News

Campaign 2020 1st Congressional District Democratic Forum Part 2

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Ellis County Commission says ‘no’ to enacting mask mandate

Updated: 12 hours ago