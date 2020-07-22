Man hurt in early-morning shooting in E. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is hurt after being shot early this morning in E. Wichita.

Police were initially called to a suspicious character report in the 5100 block of E. Harry - that’s just east of Harry and Oliver. The person who called 911 said they heard gunshots and a vehicle leaving the scene.

A short time later, police found a man with a gunshot wound at a home in the 1600 block of South Pinecrest, that’s less than a block away.

The man was shot once in the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

Wichita Police Sergeant Chad Remy tells us the man was in an argument with an acquaintance when he was shot. The shooter then took off in a vehicle and the victim went to his home on Pinecrest.

Police say this was not a random incident and there is no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact police.

