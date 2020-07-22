Man shot in face early Wednesday, WPD looking for suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 32-year-old man was shot in the face early Wednesday.

Wichita Police responded to a shooting call in the 5100 block of E. Harry around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday where the man was shot in the face by a known male suspect.

The man remains in the hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening, injury.

Police said that the 32-year-old man and the suspect were involved in a disturbance when the 32-year-old was shot in the face. The suspect fled the area in a vehicle and has not been located.

Police provided no other details and are searching for the suspect.

Those with information are asked to call WPD Investigations at 316-268-4407, the See Something, Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 316-267-2111.

