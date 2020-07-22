Advertisement

Man shot in face early Wednesday, WPD looking for suspect

(MGN)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 32-year-old man was shot in the face early Wednesday.

Wichita Police responded to a shooting call in the 5100 block of E. Harry around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday where the man was shot in the face by a known male suspect.

The man remains in the hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening, injury.

Police said that the 32-year-old man and the suspect were involved in a disturbance when the 32-year-old was shot in the face. The suspect fled the area in a vehicle and has not been located.

Police provided no other details and are searching for the suspect.

Those with information are asked to call WPD Investigations at 316-268-4407, the See Something, Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 316-267-2111.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas reports 770 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported its latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday showing cases up by 770 for a total of 24,104 in 102 counties. There was one new death bringing the state’s total to 308.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

GOP 1st Congressional District Forum Tuesday on KWCH-12 Eyewitness News

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
KWCH 12 Eyewitness News will host Round 2 of its Campaign 2020 candidate forum Tuesday evening.

News

Helpful tips for teaching your kids to wear a mask

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

2020 Cayman Islands Classic relocated to Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
he 2020 Cayman Islands Classic has a change of location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth annual tournament will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.

News

Celebrate Wichita’s 150th with these local businesses, museums

Updated: 3 hours ago
Multiple area retailers and museums have special offers to celebrate the city’s birthday.

Coronavirus

Kansas BOE rejects governor’s order to delay reopening schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Board of Education will meet Wednesday morning to decide whether to delay the start of the school year.

Sports

Royals’ Hunter Dozier tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the Injured List.

News

Ascension Via Christi to open ER in Wellington

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wellington and its surrounding communities will once again have an ER.

News

Where’s Shane? Champs Academic Summer Camp

Updated: 5 hours ago