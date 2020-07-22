Advertisement

NFL will require fans to wear masks at games

Fans watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
All fans going to NFL stadiums to watch games this season will have something in common no matter what state their team calls home: They will be required to wear a mask.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy shared a photo of himself wearing a mask Wednesday on social media and wrote that face coverings will be required this season at NFL games leaguewide.

The NFL is allowing fan attendance at games this season based on local limits. The Baltimore Ravens recently announced plans to limit fans to fewer than 14,000, while the Green Bay Packers could have no more than 12,000 fans at Lambeau Field.

