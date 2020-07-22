Advertisement

Police: 14 people injured after South Side Chicago shooting

(WKYT)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Fourteen people have been injured in connection with a shooting on Chicago’s South Side. First Deputy Eric Carter says the shooting occurred outside a funeral home, where mourners were fired upon from a passing SUV.

Carter says several targets of the shooting returned fire. The SUV later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions. One person of interest has been taken into custody. Carter says all the victims were adults.

 The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city. Tuesday’s shooting follows a weekend that saw 63 people shot, 12 fatally.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Campaign 2020 1st Congressional District Democratic Forum Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Ellis County Commission says ‘no’ to enacting mask mandate

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Campaign 2020 1st Congressional District Democratic Forum Part 3

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Campaign 2020 1st Congressional District Democratic Forum

Updated: 2 hours ago
Democrats Kali Barnett and Christy Davis are vying for the state's First Congressional District seat.

Latest News

News

FactFinder 12 looks into more of PAC's claims about U.S. Senate candidate Roger Marshall

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Wichita pediatricians discuss study on spread of COVID-19 among children, teens

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

First Congressional District Democratic Primary debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Democrats vying for the state’s First Congressional District seat go head to head Tuesday night in a debate on KWCH.com.

Coronavirus

Wichita pediatricians discuss study on spread of COVID-19 among children, teens

Updated: 3 hours ago
More than half of the COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Sedgwick County are now in people younger than 40 and with the school year around the corner, a new study out of South Korea seeks to provide more details about the spread of COVID-19 among teens.

News

City of Wichita looks to privatize Century II

Updated: 3 hours ago
City of Wichita looks to privatize Century II

News

Boil water advisory issued for Harper County Rural Water District No. 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Harper County RWD 4 public water supply system, located in Harper County.