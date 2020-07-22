Advertisement

Reno County confirms first COVID-19 death

The state of Illinois has just announced its first death in the state from COVID-19. Officials say a woman in her 60's from Chicago has died after testing positive for COVID-19. (MGN Image)
The state of Illinois has just announced its first death in the state from COVID-19. Officials say a woman in her 60's from Chicago has died after testing positive for COVID-19. (MGN Image)(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County confirmed its first COVID 19 death on Wednesday.

The health department said the resident died from COVID-19 while hospitalized in Hutchinson.

According to the health department, 135 previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Reno County have recovered, per investigation guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

There are 32 active cases of COVID-19 in Reno County being investigated to “establish isolation requirements and identify close contacts so that appropriate quarantine requirements can be implemented.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Wichita celebrates 150th birthday

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Doctors discuss medical exemptions from wearing masks

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

State BOE rejects delaying start of school

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

2nd inmate at Sedgwick County jail tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
A second inmate at the Sedgwick County jail has tested positive for COVID19. The sheriff’s office said this case is not related to the one reported on July 20, 2020.

Latest News

News

2 in custody after deadly shooting in Wellington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wellington.

News

KSHSAA meets to discuss start of fall high school sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas High School Athletics Association (KSHSAA) is meeting Wednesday to discuss the plan for fall sports this coming school year.

News

Early voting underway in Sedgwick County ahead of Aug. 4 primary election

Updated: 3 hours ago
Early voting started this week at the Sedgwick County Election Office and continues until Aug.3. Additional satellite voting sites will be open July 30-Aug. 1

Coronavirus

Kansas reports 770 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported its latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday showing cases up by 770 for a total of 24,104 in 102 counties. There was one new death bringing the state’s total to 308.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WATCH LIVE: GOP 1st Congressional District Forum on KWCH

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
KWCH 12 Eyewitness News will host Round 2 of its Campaign 2020 candidate forum Tuesday evening.