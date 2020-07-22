Reno County confirms first COVID-19 death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County confirmed its first COVID 19 death on Wednesday.

The health department said the resident died from COVID-19 while hospitalized in Hutchinson.

According to the health department, 135 previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Reno County have recovered, per investigation guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

There are 32 active cases of COVID-19 in Reno County being investigated to “establish isolation requirements and identify close contacts so that appropriate quarantine requirements can be implemented.”

