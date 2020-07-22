2 in custody after deadly shooting in Wellington

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people are in police custody following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Wellington.

According to the police chief, one of the suspects called 911 to turn himself in.

An Eyewitness News photojournalist on the scene reported earlier that authorities had blocked off all lanes of travel at the intersection of 160th and Woodlawn Ave to the roundabout. That area has since reopened.

He also witnessed what appeared to be a person’s body being removed from a pickup in the westbound lanes of traffic, placed on a stretcher and loaded in van for transport.

Police said they have eyewitnesses but would like to talk to anyone else who witnessed the incident.

No further details were released on the victim or suspects.

Police are still working to gather more details on the investigation and determine what led up to the incident.

