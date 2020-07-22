Suicide epidemic addressed with approval of 3-digit hotline

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Suicide is among the top 10 leading causes of death in the U.S. That’s why the Federal Communications Commission wants to make it easier to get help.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has been leading the effort to make dialing a potentially life-saving suicide hotline as easy as calling 911.

“To me, at least, there’s a disconnect between the people who need help, which is a number that’s increasing, and the people who can provide it,' Pai said. “That’s where the FCC can step in. By creating 9-8-8, we can make it a much easier connection for those people who are struggling.”

Currently, people dial a 10-digit number for the Suicide Prevention Hotline. Starting July 16, 2022, callers will dial 988 to connect with trained counselors at local crisis centers.

“In the next couple of years, they’re going to be doing a lot of outreach efforts to educate people about the number, to make sure they get the resources to staff that number and to otherwise support the efforts to make 988 the norm,” Pai said.

Those working on the frontlines of suicide prevention and intervention believe the shortened hotline will reduce the stigma for seeking help.

“I think that will go a long way to reducing any discomfort around mental health in general, but also specifically around suicide,” Stop Suicide ICT Co-Founder Bailey Blair said. Blair said suicide rates have increased in Wichita and Sedgwick County over the last 15 years.

“If we can relate to each other on this idea of the struggle that everyone has gone through something and everyone at some time has felt their situation can’t get better... I don’t want anyone to have to endure that alone,” Blair said.

Pai hopes the hotline will make it easier for anyone struggling to call for help.

“My message to every American who is struggling is, ‘you are not alone. There are a lot of people like you, and we want to make sure the FCC helps you in every way we can,‘” he said.

