Advertisement

Topeka, KCK schools still starting after Labor Day

(WIBW)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Despite a split vote from the Kansas State Board of Education rejecting Governor Laura Kelly’s order to delay reopening schools, two of the state’s biggest districts are taking the option to hold off starting the 2020-2021 school year until Sept. 9, after Labor Day.

Topeka station WIBW reports that Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson issued a letter to parents, saying the district will address the proposed revised school calendar at the school board’s Aug. 6 meeting, but the plan is to open schools remotely on Sept. 9.

Kansas City, Kan. schools are taking a similar approach, starting remotely Sept. 9. The district’s current plan also calls for no in-person classes for the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year.

The Topeka school district shared a plan split into three phases.

“The current phase with high COVID-19 rates means students will be learning entirely online,” WIBW reports. Phase two is a hybrid-two days a week in the classroom - and three online - with students tuning into classes via video chat. Phase three means everyone back into the classroom.”

Temperature checks and masks will be among requirements for people in school buildings.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to work closely with the health department as we monitor health issues in our county impacting our students and staff,” said Anderson.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas athletics board meets to determine start of fall high school sports

Updated: moments ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas High School Athletics Association (KSHSAA) is meeting Wednesday to discuss the plan for fall sports this coming school year.

News

Early voting underway in Sedgwick County ahead of Aug. 4 primary election

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Early voting started this week at the Sedgwick County Election Office and continues until Aug.3. Additional satellite voting sites will be open July 30-Aug. 1

Coronavirus

Kansas reports 770 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported its latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday showing cases up by 770 for a total of 24,104 in 102 counties. There was one new death bringing the state’s total to 308.

National

Rep. Clay Higgins discusses the latest coronavirus news

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

GOP 1st Congressional District Forum Tuesday on KWCH-12 Eyewitness News

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
KWCH 12 Eyewitness News will host Round 2 of its Campaign 2020 candidate forum Tuesday evening.

News

Helpful tips for teaching your kids to wear a mask

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

2020 Cayman Islands Classic relocated to Florida

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
he 2020 Cayman Islands Classic has a change of location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth annual tournament will be played on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida.

News

Celebrate Wichita’s 150th with these local businesses, museums

Updated: 4 hours ago
Multiple area retailers and museums have special offers to celebrate the city’s birthday.

Coronavirus

Kansas BOE rejects governor’s order to delay reopening schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Board of Education will meet Wednesday morning to decide whether to delay the start of the school year.

Sports

Royals’ Hunter Dozier tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being placed on the Injured List.