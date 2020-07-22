Topeka, KCK schools still starting after Labor Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Despite a split vote from the Kansas State Board of Education rejecting Governor Laura Kelly’s order to delay reopening schools, two of the state’s biggest districts are taking the option to hold off starting the 2020-2021 school year until Sept. 9, after Labor Day.

Topeka station WIBW reports that Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson issued a letter to parents, saying the district will address the proposed revised school calendar at the school board’s Aug. 6 meeting, but the plan is to open schools remotely on Sept. 9.

Kansas City, Kan. schools are taking a similar approach, starting remotely Sept. 9. The district’s current plan also calls for no in-person classes for the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year.

The Topeka school district shared a plan split into three phases.

“The current phase with high COVID-19 rates means students will be learning entirely online,” WIBW reports. Phase two is a hybrid-two days a week in the classroom - and three online - with students tuning into classes via video chat. Phase three means everyone back into the classroom.”

Temperature checks and masks will be among requirements for people in school buildings.

“The health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to work closely with the health department as we monitor health issues in our county impacting our students and staff,” said Anderson.

