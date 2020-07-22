Kansas BOE rejects governor’s order to delay reopening schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Board of Education did not approve Gov. Laura Kelly’s order to delay the opening of schools until after Labor Day.

In a split decision on Tuesday, board members voted 5-5 on the executive order, but a simple majority was needed to affirm the order.

Gov. Laura Kelly said she was awaiting the board’s vote to sign what would have been E.O. 20-58.

Members who opposed the governor’s order said they had low numbers of COVID-19 in their districts and called the blanket approach taken order unfair to school districts that believed they could safely open in August.

Members who supported the order said it may not be ideal but pointed to the science that COVID-19 is not going away and that it can be spread through children.

All members said they had received communication from parents and teachers calling on students to be back in the classroom due to what may have been longer than normal summer break caused by the shutdown of schools in March. The main issue at hand was how to do it safely.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment spoke at the meeting. He said delaying the start of school until after day would hopefully, give COVID-19 numbers a chance to go down.

The decision on when to reopen schools now goes back to local school districts.

The Kansas State Board of Education votes 5-5 on the executive order, which means the executive order wasn't affirmed. — KS Dept of Education (@ksdehq) July 22, 2020

