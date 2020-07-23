Andover school board talks through concerns, questions ahead of start-date decision

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - School districts across Kansas are trying to figure out how to safely go back to school, many still have big decisions to make within the next few weeks, including when to start the school year.

The Andover school board Wednesday night talked through concerns and questions ahead of making a final plan for the school year ahead. In the socially-distanced school board meeting, members walked through the “Andover Roadmap to Reopening Schools” where documents outlined concerns and guidelines.

Andover School Board President Jennifer Seymour said members have heard every side of the issue when it comes to deciding when and how best to start school.

“There’s the ‘please let my kids come back to school, they miss their friends, they need to learn,' to the ‘please don’t put my children in that environment, it’s too scary,‘” Seymour said.

One big concern is staffing, whether a teacher gets COVID-19 or just doesn’t feel comfortable coming back to school, and a substitute teacher shortage.

Also among every-day considerations are temperature checks and what those will look like and who will organize them. Timing of COVID-19 test results and contact tracing if a teacher, student or staff member tests positive are among the concerns.

The board said having enough personal protection equipment is a top priority.

“It’s overwhelming with how many small details we have to make decisions on,” Seymour said.

Andover eCademy teacher Kim Hett said opening schools later is better for several reasons, including valuable extra time for teachers to collaborate and get ready for the start of the school year with changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The extra time, Hett said, would also give extra time to thoroughly clean all of the district’s facilities.

The Andover school board is working with the district’s task force on the reopening plans. While it’s not what many thought this year would look like, learning will continue.

“Everything is going to be okay,” Hett said. “If we delay school, the students aren’t going to be very behind or anything like that. I think we have to look at the big picture and realize that school is secondary. We want people to be healthy and happy, and then we can learn.”

The school board will meet late next week to make a final decision on its start-to-school-year plan.

