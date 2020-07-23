Advertisement

Antibodies may provide limited protection for those who recover from COVID-19, research suggests

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

Antibodies are the proteins the body makes to fight infection. The Centers for Disease Control said their presence may indicate whether a person’s been infected with coronavirus in the past.

New research suggests antibody responses may start to decline within a month from the time COVID-19 symptoms first emerge, said William Haseltine, president of Access Health International.

“Now there are two studies. one from Spain and one from the UK, that actually measures the virus in people and the antibodies and watched the immunity decline. That’s what we’re afraid of,” he said.

In one of the studies, released on a medical server and not yet peer-reviewed, the researchers say those who have a severe form of COVID-19 may have longer-lasting antibodies than those with mild cases -- but it’s still only a matter of months before those antibodies wane.

They said the study has important implications when considering protection against re-infection and the durability of vaccines.

Other experts point out we don’t know for sure whether people can get reinfected with coronavirus.

“If it were true that the antibodies and protection were only lasting 20 to 30 days, i think we’d start to see some significant amounts of re-infection. We haven’t,” CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.

The study suggests vaccines in development will either need to generate stronger and longer-lasting protection compared to natural infection or they may need to be given regularly.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Viral video: 79-year-old man meets Good Samaritans along cross-country journey

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT
Recurring recording of NBC15 News at 10 p.m. Sunday edition

Coronavirus

COVID-19 immunity may not last

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
After people are infected with the novel coronavirus, their natural immunity to the virus could decline sooner rather than later, new research suggests.

National

Portland mayor tear gassed during protests

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is tear gassed in an early morning protest.

National

Sen. John Kennedy discusses the latest in the coronavirus fight

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Latest News

National Politics

White House drops payroll tax cut from virus aid after GOP allies object; more stimulus checks expected

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House has dropped a bid to cut Social Security payroll taxes as Republicans unveil a $1 trillion COVID-19 rescue package on Thursday, ceding to opposition to the idea among top Senate allies.

National Politics

House Democrats try to check Trump’s pardon power

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
House Democrats will try to rein in President Donald Trump’s clemency powers on Thursday as they advance legislation that would discourage pardons for friends and family and prevent presidents from pardoning themselves.

National

1.4 million seek US jobless aid, first increase since March

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National Politics

Michael Cohen ordered to be released from prison

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
A Judge on Thursday ordered Michael Cohen be released from prison, calling his return to jail retaliation for a planned book on President Donald Trump.

News

Suspect at large after armed robbery at S. Wichita Dollar General

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
A man pointed a gun and demanded cash from employees at the Dollar General in the 1700 block of South Hillside Wednesday night.

News

Man arrested for NW Wichita shooting earlier this month

Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Howard was arrested on a charge of attempted murder.