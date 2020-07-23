Advertisement

Body of Alonzo Brooks exhumed

The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The body of a Topeka man killed in 2004 was exhumed Tuesday as authorities take a new look at the case.

The case of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was recently featured on the popular Netflix series “Unsolved Mysteries”. The FBI and Justice Department are working on the case and say they recently received a credible tip.

Brooks attended a party in La Cygne 16 years ago and never returned. His body was found a month later in a shallow creek in Linn County, but his death could not be determined due to his body’s advanced state of decomposition.

The FBI says Brooks was among three black men at the party of nearly 100 people, and they’re investigating the death as a potentially racially motivated crime.

