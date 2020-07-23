Advertisement

Capitol Hill Exclusive: Rep. Ted Yoho addresses confrontation with Ocasio-Cortez

By Alana Austin
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) is addressing a heated exchange with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) that occurred earlier this week on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday, while making remarks on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, Yoho apologized for what he called the ‘abrupt’ nature of his confrontation with Ocasio-Cortez. However, Yoho vigorously denied reports from news outlets that he used an expletive and sexist term while walking away from the first-term congresswoman.

“As far as the derogatory word the media said I said, I did not say that to her. Period,” said Yoho in an interview with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.

Yoho says he strongly disagrees with Ocasio-Cortez’s viewpoints on political issues and that his passion would have been better expressed during a private one-on-one meeting with his fellow lawmaker. Yoho claims that after the confrontation, he saw Ocasio-Cortez again, and he says she told him she “was not yet done with him.”

We reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office to offer her a chance to explain her side of the story, but we have not received a response yet. On Twitter, she announced that she would not be accepting Yoho’s apology.

Since taking office in 2019, the New York representative has quickly grown a large social media following and developed a track record as a liberal firebrand.

Yoho is not seeking re-election at the end of his term. He’s been in office representing Florida’s 3rd Congressional District since 2013.

Watch the video above to hear more on this interaction.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GOP candidates for 1st Congressional District take part in KWCH-hosted forum

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
KWCH 12 Eyewitness News will host Round 2 of its Campaign 2020 candidate forum Tuesday evening.

News

First Congressional District Democratic Primary debate

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
The Democrats vying for the state’s First Congressional District seat go head to head Tuesday night in a debate on KWCH.com.

News

Sen. Pat Roberts endorses Roger Marshall for U.S. Senate

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Congressman Roger Marshall picked up a major endorsement Tuesday in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

News

Shawnee Co. DA responds to Watkins’ motion to remove him from case

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat
The Shawnee County District Attorney’s office has filed a response in court after Rep. Steve Watkins filed a motion to have him removed from his voter fraud case.

Latest News

News

Watkins ‘voluntarily’ steps down from committee assignments

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat
Congressman Steve Watkins says he is voluntarily stepping down from his committee assignments after being charged with voter fraud.

News

Watkins temporarily ‘stepping aside’ from committee assignments after voter fraud charges

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins said he is temporarily “stepping aside” from his committee assignments after being charged with voter fraud earlier this week.

News

Watkins files motion to remove Shawnee Co. DA from case

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT
|
By Shawn Wheat
Rep. Steve Watkins' campaign has filed a motion in Shawnee County District Court to remove Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, from his case

News

DA charges Watkins with voter fraud

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Melissa Brunner
U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins faces criminal charges of voter fraud.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
President Trump on Russian bounties