Missing Hoisington child located

HOISINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hoisington police say the boy has been located and is safe.

The Hoisington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child.

Police say the boy is seven-year-old Bentley Smith-Donavan. He has autism and has ADHD

Bentley has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with green sleeves and black shorts with dinosaurs on them.

He was last seen two hours ago in 400 block E. First.

