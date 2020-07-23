City of Wichita turns 150

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The city of Wichita turned 150-years-old on Tuesday but many places in the Wichita area are celebrating throughout the week.

Some people are celebrating by visiting the city’s historical museums.

Jacky Goerzen, Executive Director of the Old Cowtown Museum shared why she is so passionate about the city.

“I just think it’s fascinating to read about people like Greiffenstein, Munger and Mead who all started this town and we get to kind of tell their stories everyday is just really special to me because I love Wichita,” Goerzen said.

Wichita, the largest city in Kansas is being celebrated in the entire community.

Paris Cunningham, Curator at the African American Museum said she is spending the week celebrating African American founders who also helped build the city.

“Actually, here right next to me, we can actually see that the articles of incorporation were signed by a black man named Richard Robinson here in Wichita. And so much of the history here in Wichita has African Americans and wonderful African Americans at that, in it,” Cunningham said.

People are celebrating Wichita’s 150th birthday in all types of ways and they’re also sharing what they love most about their city.

“My favorite thing about Wichita is the community feel,” Hanson Long, Old Cowtown Museum manager said.

“Wichita is one of my favorites places to be,” Dr. Lona Reeves, Education and Community Outreach Director of the African American Museum said. “One because it’s in Kansas and two is because it’s very liberal.”

“I think the best thing about Wichita is that in most cities, the city shapes you. But I feel like here in Wichita, we have a space such that you can shape the city,” Cunningham said.

Events are being held throughout the city to celebrate another year of Wichita within the week.

