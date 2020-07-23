Advertisement

Hot Friday with a stray pop up storm chance

By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the heat and humidity will continue Friday with a pop up storm chance around Wichita during the mid to late afternoon hours. Much of the state won’t get any rain at all, but due to the excessive humidity, it’s something that can’t be ruled out.

Friday will start with temperatures in the low 70s for most of the state. During the afternoon, highs will warm into the lower half of the 90s. It will be a little warmer in the west with south to southeast winds under 20 mph.

Look for hot weather this weekend with sunshine Saturday and temperatures in the mid 90s. Sunday will be hot too with mid 90s, but a cold front arrives into Kansas late Sunday night. Chances for showers and storms will setup for northern Kansas after dark. These are not expected to be severe, but locally heavy rains are likely. The front meanders to the south come Monday, which will cool things down and the rest of the state can expect chances for rain at the beginning of the week.

Another rain chances comes Tuesday with highs in the 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 74.

Sat: High: 95 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 96 Low: 75 Mostly sunny and hot.

Mon: High: 90 Low: 73 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Tue: High: 89 Low: 72 Mostly cloudy; PM showers

Wed: High: 91 Low: 71 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 72 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight showers/storms.

