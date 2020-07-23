Advertisement

Kansas State Troopers Association says troopers were fired for helping report harassment

(WIBW)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The union that represents Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers in the state of Kansas says the termination of two troopers will stop other employees from coming forward with concerns about sexual harassment and wrongdoing.

This comes after the announcement of two high ranking troopers were let go from the agency as part of Col. Herman Jones’ efforts to make the patrol as “effective as possible.”

“These two Majors supported several female employees who filed complaints regarding unwelcome contact from Col. Jones and a hostile work environment he and others have created at KHP Headquarters,” said the Kansas State Troopers Association in a written statement.

Gov. Laura Kelly’s office had a private law firm investigate the claims.

“Investigators interviewed the complainants, other witnesses, and Colonel Jones. The employees did not allege that the physical contact or comments were of a sexual nature. Colonel Jones was interviewed and indicated that he did not know the physical nature of the greetings made the employees uncomfortable and would avoid such contact in the future. The investigation exonerates Col. Jones with respect to the complaints of sexual harassment/discrimination,” the Governor’s office said in a statement on Thursday.

The Troopers Association says the majors were involved in helping those who felt they were sexually harassed report their concerns.

“These Majors had the courage to stand up for these oppressed individuals within the Agency who feared that they would be subject to retaliatory action for coming forward. Given what has happened today, their fear was well-founded,” the association said.

Kansas State Troopers Association Statement
Kansas State Troopers Association Statement(Kansas State Troopers Association | WIBW)

