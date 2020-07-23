Man arrested for NW Wichita shooting earlier this month

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection to shooting that happened in northwest Wichita earlier this month.

Michael Howard was arrested on a charge of attempted murder.

According to police, Howard and a 36-year-old male got in an argument over money and drugs on July 1. During the argument, Howard pulled out a handgun and shot the man. He suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Howard has been arrested on previous charges of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, and criminal possession of a weapon.

