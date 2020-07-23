Medical exemptions from masks explained

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of you have reached out to Eyewitness News asking who is medically exempt from Sedgwick County’s mask order.

The emergency health order says people with medical conditions, mental health conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing a mask are exempt, but it does not specify what those medical conditions may be.

Dr. Tom Moore at Wesley Medical Center says some medical conditions for not wearing a mask could include emphysema and COPD because they already deprive patients of oxygen.

A common medical condition many people have pointed to as to why they cannot wear a mask is asthma. Dr. Van Strickland is an allergy and asthma specialist. He says asthmatic people should have no problem breathing while wearing a mask. In fact, he says they should wear one because they are at higher risk for COVID-19

“If you’re having severe asthma, you should be in a treatment facility that can accommodate you. People with asthma should wear masks,” says Dr. Strickland.

He says if you do have a condition such as emphysema or COPD, you should not be in public during a pandemic. He also says face masks are useless unless they cover both your nose and your mouth.

