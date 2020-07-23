Advertisement

‘Miracle’ patient leaves hospital after 128 days battling COVID-19

Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) – A New York man who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.

On Wednesday, Larry Kelly walked out of a medical facility for the first time since March, surrounded by loved ones.

“It’s 128 days,” he said.

Friends and family are calling him “Miracle Larry.”

“I’ve got to believe that it’s my own willpower, and all of their support,” he said, gesturing toward gathered medical staff and loved ones. “I believe that in my bones.”

The 64-year-old retired high school assistant principal was first hospitalized with COVID-19 on March 17.

He was on a ventilator for 51 days. At one point, family members were called to the hospital to say goodbye.

“It gets tough,” said his daughter Jackie Kelly. “You kind of have to hold on to as much hope as you can.”

But he didn’t give up, and neither did they.

“My wife saved my life,” Kelly said. “She wouldn’t let them pull the plug.”

For months, Kelly’s wife held onto the last words he texted her before he was put on a ventilator.

“I said, ‘I promise I’ll never stop fighting,’ and I kept my promise,” Kelly said.

He opened his eyes on Easter Sunday to so much support, especially from medical staff, Kelly’s sister Jen-Marie Kovalevich said.

“I will forever, forever be indebted to those people,” she said.

Kelly said the first thing that gave him hope was knowing a sign saying “Let’s go Miracle Larry” was at Dive Bar, his favorite bar in town.

So, on his journey home Wednesday from the New Jewish Home facility, he had to stop and see the sign in person.

“That was the first indication I existed,” Kelly told Dive Bar owner Lee Seinfeld. “I was so moved that you put that sign up.”

“Without regulars, without people like Larry, we don’t exist, so he’s part of our family,” Seinfeld said.

It was an emotional day for everyone, including Kelly’s brother Danny.

“I couldn’t even sleep last night, because I was so excited about today,” he said.

As for Kelly, he was looking forward to his first meal outside of a medical facility.

"I don't know if you've ever had nursing home food, but..." he joked.

Kelly also shared this message: “I wouldn’t wish this on anybody, so please wear your mask.”

“Miracle Larry” said he’s excited to celebrate his 65th birthday next month, and to start writing about his experience battling the coronavirus.

“Never stop fighting,” he said. “No matter how tough life gets, you know, don’t give up.”

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC

Updated: moments ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The Justice Department inspector general says it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

National

China declares Mars launch a success

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
China joins the global space race with the successful launch of its first mission to Mars.

National

‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek clarifies comments about stopping cancer treatment

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The TV host said his comments about his cancer treatment came during “some bad times.”

National

Jobless claims rise as cutoff of extra $600 benefit nears

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.

National

Sen. Mark Warner discusses Great American Outdoors Act

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer
The expansion franchise unveiled its nickname Thursday, ending 19 months of speculation.

National

Sen. Mike Rounds aims to allow Americans to sue China over COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Kansas AG: Local officials can opt out of school mask order

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday that he believes both counties and local school districts can exempt themselves from Gov. Laura Kelly’s coronavirus-inspired order requiring schools to have staff and students wear masks.

National

Friends puzzled by death of Fort Hood soldier who evidently drowned

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Christy Soto
Friends of a Fort Hood soldier found dead in the area of a local lake say they’re puzzled and concerned.

National Politics

Obama blasts Trump, praises Biden in new 2020 campaign video

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama stepped up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defended their time in the White House in a new video showing their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began.