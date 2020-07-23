Near normal today, but higher heat and humidity move in this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet morning across Kansas and the day ahead will follow suit. Mainly sunny skies will give way to scattered clouds this afternoon as temperatures top-out in the near normal lower 90s.

Temperatures will slowly trend higher into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s on Friday will climb into the middle 90s Saturday and Sunday. Higher humidity will accompany the warmer weather and that will take the heat index into the danger zone. Expect Saturday and Sunday to feel like 100 to 105 degrees.

Help arrives on Monday into Tuesday as another cold front moves into, then stalls over the state. Scattered to numerous storms on Monday and Tuesday will keep our temperatures in the 80s and low 90s, or back below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75.

Sat: High: 95. Low: 76. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 96. Low: 76. Mostly sunny; storms during the night.

Mon: High: 93. Low: 71. Partly cloudy; scattered storms.

Tue: High: 90. Low: 70. Morning showers, then afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 92. Low: 71. Mix of sun and clouds.

