Rural Kan. districts glad to have control of school start date

Rural Kansas school districts with lower COVID-19 numbers are more likely to start the 2020-2021 school year next month.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In northwest Kansas, about a four-hour drive from Wichita, Rawlins and Wallace counties have a combined population of about 4,000 people. As of Thursday (July 23), the two counties are also the last in Kansas without at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. This is one reason Wallace County School District (USD 241) Superintendent Bruce Bolen is happy the decision on when to start school is left up to individual districts.

“What I appreciated (Wednesday) about the Kansas Board of Education vote is it isn’t one size fits every county,” he said. “I appreciate you know, what (Kansas Governor Laura Kelly) is trying to do to keep kids safe, (but) for her to make a one-size-fits-all executive order, it doesn’t work for our small counties.”

While they might not wait until after Labor Day for the first day of school, the Wallace and Rawlins County school districts are taking precautions.

“In that, we have to prepare for all possibilities. And right now, we don’t have any cases in our county, but by the time school starts that may change, or any time after that,” said Rawlins County School District (USD 105) Superintendent Eric Stoddard.

Wallace County only has about 200 students in the district from kindergarten through 12 grade. The lower student count, combined with no active COVID-19 cases in the county has the district ready to restart earlier than many larger districts, but not without a plan.

“We do have plans for no cases, a few cases and if we do have an outbreak,” Bolen said. So we have three different plans right now, so that makes me feel more comfortable knowing that, you know, one situation may appear and we’d have a plan for each, somewhat, of those situations.”

The Wallace County school district will release its final school-reopening plan Friday (July 24). Rawlins County will finalize its plan by Aug. 4.

