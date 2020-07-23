Advertisement

Suspect at large after armed robbery at S. Wichita Dollar General

(WIBW)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are looking for a suspect after a Dollar General in south Wichita was robbed Wednesday night.

A man pointed a gun and demanded cash from employees at the Dollar General in the 1700 block of South Hillside. The employees gave the man cash and contacted police.

The man was last seen getting into a blue car that traveled south on South Hillside. The suspect is described as 5′10″ and 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue pants, white and red shoes, gray gloves, and a blue surgical mask.

Those who have information on the arrest can call WPD Investigations at 316-268-4407, Something, Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or they may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 316-267-2111.

