Wichita Collegiate announces plans to start classes Aug. 19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While Wichita Public Schools hasn’t yet made its start-date decision, Wichita Collegiate School, a private school from the preschool through high school level said it plans for students to return to its campus on Aug. 19.

“Following recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, the National Association of Independent Schools, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, we know that school must including social distancing, daily health checks, frequent hand and room cleaning measures,” school leaders said.

The school said additional safety measures are in place, which, for now, includes no visitors allowed on campus without health screenings and face masks. You can find Wichita Collegiate’s safety guidelines for reopening on its website.

“Over the past four months, WCS has developed safety and health protocols internally considering the best guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, as well as monitoring the most recent trends in COVID-19 transmission at schools and child care centers globally,” the school said.

Since June 1, Wichita Collegiate said the school served more than 150 students ranging from age 2 to 18 in a Summer Explorations camp that featured a variety of activities including robotics, sports and music.

“As an independently accredited school, undergoing annual reviews by the Independent Schools Association of the Southwest, one of our abilities is to make independent decisions that we believe will make the most positive impact on our students,” said Nathan Washer, Head of School in a news release from Wichita Collegiate. “We believe that a Spartan education is key to the success of our young people and that we are prepared to return to campus safely on August 19.”

