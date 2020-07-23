Wichita mayor: City could consider own ordinance to address COVID-19 cases in bars, nightclubs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the city could consider its own ordinance to address COVID-19 cases in bars and nightclubs. This is in response to a new health order in Sedgwick County approved Wednesday by the county commission.

Sedgwick County commissioners approved an amended health order at the request of county health officer Dr. Garold Minns. The order closes bars and nightclubs for four weeks, starting Friday (July 24), unless those businesses make at least 30 percent of their revenue from food. Whipple said the county order targets some businesses while letting others off the hook.

“It did exclude nearly every large bar that we’ve gotten complaints on it,” Whipple said. “It’s targeted to really small mom-and-pop-type bars that don’t serve food. “The result is that it is not going to stand up to the spirit that Dr. Minns wanted behind his order, which is to stop the spread of COVID by eliminating these huge crowds gathering at bars with no masks on.”

Dr. Minns said the order was necessary to address an increase in hospitalizations and new cases among young people. The order also limits social gatherings to 15 people and forces businesses to enforce masks and social distancing. Churches, youth sports and polling places are among those places that are exempt from the order.

Whipple said his staff is looking into a separate ordinance for the City of Wichita.

