Wichita school district expected to offer options for start of school year

The Wichita school district likely will offer three options for parents to consider with the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education will meet Thursday to finalize its plan for starting the 2020-2021 school year. The board will look at three options: in-person instruction, as well as two virtual-learning options.

The first option is in-person instruction. The second is virtual instruction from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on the grade level. The third option is virtual instruction with flexible hours.

The school district will ask the board to pass the three options and parents will then be asked to decide which option they want for their children. Parents wanting their children to start the year physically in the classroom will be asked to confirm that choice as soon as possible so the district can plan for staffing. Information on how parents need to notify the district should come with Thursday’s school board meeting.

A split vote from the Kansas Board of Education on Wednesday turned down Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s planned executive order to start schools across the state after Labor Day. With the starting date up to individual districts, some parents in USD 259 are pushing the district to start after the early-September holiday as Kelly recommended.

“I really think September, maybe even later,” one Wichita mother said Wednesday. “We’re closing bars down again, there’s more cases than there was even last month, so it just makes me kinda nervous. Like, we can’t go out, we’re limiting gatherings, buy my child is safe to go in a school?

The Wichita school district said the board of education will not likely make a start-date decision at its meeting Thursday.

From the district’s feedback, a majority of parents want kids in the classroom, but some still are hesitant.

