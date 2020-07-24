Advertisement

Barton Co. Sheriff’s Office: Group targeting residents in COVID-19 testing scam

(WLUC)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - An unknown group is targeting residents of Barton County on social media in a COVID-19 testing scam, the county Sheriff’s said.

The group is contacting residents on social media telling them that they were exposed to the COVID-19 virus. They then tell resident that there is a fee associated with getting tested for the virus. The county sheriff’s office said this is not true.

If individuals are exposed to the virus, the Barton County Health Department will contact them and that there is no fee for testing if you are contacted by the department.

The sheriff’s office said if individuals are contacted by this group, they should not respond to and delete any messages sent to them.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Where's Shane? Jimmie's Diner

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to former Kansas Representative Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
President Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Kansas Congressman Jim Ryun.

Safety

Second Dollar General in Wichita robbed Thursday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
Wichita Police Officer Kevin Wheeler said that the department doesn’t know if there’s a connection between the two robberies “at this point.”

News

Where's Shane? Jimmie's Diner

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Where's Shane? Jimmie's Diner

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Jimmie's Diner

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Jimmie's Diner

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Haysville school district considers pushing back start date

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Wichita school board explains decision to push back start date to school year

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Part 3: Interview with Wichita Public Schools Director of Communications Wendy Johnson

Updated: 16 hours ago