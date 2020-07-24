Barton Co. Sheriff’s Office: Group targeting residents in COVID-19 testing scam

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - An unknown group is targeting residents of Barton County on social media in a COVID-19 testing scam, the county Sheriff’s said.

The group is contacting residents on social media telling them that they were exposed to the COVID-19 virus. They then tell resident that there is a fee associated with getting tested for the virus. The county sheriff’s office said this is not true.

If individuals are exposed to the virus, the Barton County Health Department will contact them and that there is no fee for testing if you are contacted by the department.

The sheriff’s office said if individuals are contacted by this group, they should not respond to and delete any messages sent to them.

