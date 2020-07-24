Advertisement

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

FILE - In this Thursday, May 21, 2020 file photo, circles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing are placed in San Francisco's Dolores Park. Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published online Friday, July 24, 2020.
FILE - In this Thursday, May 21, 2020 file photo, circles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing are placed in San Francisco's Dolores Park. Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published online Friday, July 24, 2020.(AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

Lingering symptoms can even affect otherwise healthy young adults. Among those aged 18 to 34 with no chronic illness, 1 in 5 were still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms after two to three weeks, the study found.

Cough, fatigue and body aches were among the most common persistent symptoms.

Most previous research on long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms has focused on sicker hospitalized adults. Only 7% of patients in the new study needed hospital treatment.

The study was led by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They did phone surveys of 274 patients in several states who tested positive for the virus between the end of March and June 4. Patients were queried two to three weeks after those tests.

About one-third of middle-aged adults had not fully recovered, and for those 50 and older, the rate was almost half.

Patients with chronic illness, especially obesity, were more likely to have lingering symptoms.

The results are somewhat surprising, since with flu and many other viral infections, most patients recover completely within two weeks, said Dr. Wesley Self of Vanderbilt University. He leads a network of 14 medical centers that collaborated with the CDC on the study.

Some of the current U.S. spikes in infections are thought to be driven by young adults gathering in bars and other places. Self said the study results should underscore that they “should take social distancing very seriously.”

Although COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Blacks and Hispanics, they were not more likely than others in this study to face long recoveries.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dept. of corrections: 5 inmates in Hutchinson, 1 in El Dorado test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Kansas Department of Corrections Friday confirmed six new positive cases of COVID-19 in state prisons. The six new cases include five in the Hutchinson Correctional Facility and one at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Education

USD 259 shares what to expect with in-person school option

Updated: 28 minutes ago
As parents consider the choices best for their children, Eyewitness News takes a closer look at what in-person instruction likely will look like in Wichita.

Coronavirus

University of Kansas Health System confirms COVID-19 pediatric death

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The University of Kansas Health System confirmed Friday a pediatric patient died from COVID-19 this week.

National

Virus-shadowed Emmy nods could bring surprises, diversity

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
With isolation-forced time on their hands, TV industry members may have been more diligent about searching out potential nominees that otherwise would have been overlooked.

Latest News

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Her 9-year-old beagle Duchess was on the floor when a fox crept through the doggy door and ran into her room.

National

Woman attacked in bed by rabid fox in N.C.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A North Carolina woman was attacked by a rabid fox while in her bed.

Forecast

Warm and sunny weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
It's going to be sunny and warm this weekend.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to breakthrough athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
President Trump awarded former Congressman and Olympian Jim Ryun The Presidential Medal of Freedom in a Friday ceremony at the White House.