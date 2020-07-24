Dept. of corrections: 5 inmates in Hutchinson, 1 in El Dorado test positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections Friday confirmed six new positive cases of COVID-19 in state prisons. The six new cases include five in the Hutchinson Correctional Facility and one at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

The new cases follow a report earlier this month that one staff member each at the Hutchinson and El Dorado facilities tested positive for COVID-19.

“Contact tracing occurred and mass testing took place of the living units that had been exposed to the identified staff members,” the department of corrections said. “At HCF, 158 residents were tested. At EDCF, 400 residents were tested.”

The department said the infected Hutchinson inmate is a man older than 20 and the five infected inmates at El Dorado are described respectively as being in their 30s, 40s, 50s and 70s. The KDOC said all six men are asymptomatic.

All six and an additional four inmates in El Dorado, who were roommates of those who tested positive, were moved to Lansing Correctional Facility “to be in a more modern facility that is better equipped to control the spread of the virus,” the KDOC said. The department said additional testing at both the Hutchinson and El Dorado prisons will take place.

“We are thankful that the contact tracing and mass testing appears to be doing what it is intended to do,” KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said. “With this method, we have been able to identify the positive cases and isolate them before the virus spreads throughout the entire facility.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.