Feels like temperatures trend into the triple digits

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for higher heat and humidity today and this weekend.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for higher heat and humidity today and this weekend. High temperatures in the lower 90s today will feel like 100 degrees. Highs in the middle to upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday will feel like 100-105 degrees.

A few storms may develop this afternoon, especially along and east of the turnpike and on the other side of the state, northwest Kansas could see isolated storms this evening. However, most of us will stay dry until Sunday night.

A cold front is coming to Kansas. In addition to cooler temperatures early next week, several rounds of rain and storms are expected. The first batch of storms will invade northwest Kansas Sunday evening before moving into south-central Kansas by Monday morning. A second wave of storms in possible late Monday into Tuesday.

Like that last event, some of the storms will be on the strong side, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds; isolated afternoon storm. Wind: S 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and muggy. Wind: S 10-20. High: 95.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75.

Sun: High: 96. Low: 73. Mostly sunny; hot and humid.

Mon: High: 88. Low: 72. Morning storms, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 89. Low: 71. Morning showers, then afternoon storms.

Wed: High: 93. Low: 73. Mix of sun and clouds.

Thu: High: 96. Low: 75. Mostly sunny.

