Kansas couple recovers from COVID-19

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita woman recovering from COVID-19 has a message for others - the virus doesn’t just affect older people.

Alicia and Gerald Allen both tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They both experienced fatigue, loss of appetite, loss of taste and headaches. Alicia also had body aches.

“I was just not feeling well. And I think after my husband started to get sick, we both sat down and said you know these symptoms sound like it could be COVID,” recalled Alicia.

Dr. Mark Mosley, an ER doctor at Wesley Medical Center, said the number one group of COVID-19 patients now ranges in age from 20 to 50 years old.

“They’re more mobile, they’re more social and they tend to have more bravado. They don’t think it’s going to happen to them,” he said.

After not feeling well for almost two weeks, Alicia says people need to protect themselves and one another.

“Definitely wear your mask and take all those precautions,” she said.

Dr. Mosley said Kansans need to take the proper precautions.

“Every single one of us can be hero and save another person’s life by just washing your hands, wearing mask, and keeping your distance,” he said.

As of Friday, Kansas reported 1,005 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

