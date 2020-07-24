Advertisement

Kansas doctors rank activities based on Covid risk

Factfinder 12 asks experts to assess the danger of 50 common activities
By Alex Flippin
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doctors and medical professionals working in three hospital systems in Kansas, ranked a list of 50 common activities to determine the risk of contracting Covid-19 with each activity.

In all, 18 professionals from Ascension Via Christi, University of Kansas Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center took part. Each was given the instruction to assume the people taking part in the activities were following safety recommendations such as social distancing and wearing face masks where possible.

Activities and COVID-19 risk ranked by physicians
Activities and COVID-19 risk ranked by physicians(kwch)

The results represent a calculated average of the answers given by the doctors and medical professionals who rated each question based on their educated opinion.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Education

Start dates differ as Kansas districts develop back-to-school plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
As school districts across Kansas submit plans for their local school boards to consider, projected start dates differ with some sticking to a recommendation from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to start after Labor Day and others opting to start earlier.

News

Kansas couple recovers from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Wichita woman recovering from COVID-19 has a message for others - the virus doesn’t just affect older people.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dept. of corrections: 5 inmates in El Dorado, 1 in Hutchinson test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kansas Department of Corrections Friday confirmed six new positive cases of COVID-19 in state prisons. The six new cases include five in the El Dorado Correctional Facility and one at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Education

USD 259 shares what to expect with in-person school option

Updated: 3 hours ago
As parents consider the choices best for their children, Eyewitness News takes a closer look at what in-person instruction likely will look like in Wichita.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

Coronavirus

University of Kansas Health System confirms COVID-19 pediatric death

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Kansas Health System confirmed Friday a pediatric patient died from COVID-19 this week.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.