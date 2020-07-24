Kansas doctors rank activities based on Covid risk

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Doctors and medical professionals working in three hospital systems in Kansas, ranked a list of 50 common activities to determine the risk of contracting Covid-19 with each activity.

In all, 18 professionals from Ascension Via Christi, University of Kansas Medical Center and Wesley Medical Center took part. Each was given the instruction to assume the people taking part in the activities were following safety recommendations such as social distancing and wearing face masks where possible.

Activities and COVID-19 risk ranked by physicians (kwch)

The results represent a calculated average of the answers given by the doctors and medical professionals who rated each question based on their educated opinion.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.