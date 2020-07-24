MLB teams kneel to back Black Lives Matter; Fauci’s toss off

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Nationals and New York Yankees knelt in unison before the first game of the baseball season as part of an opening day ceremony Thursday night that featured references to the Black Lives Matter movement, the coronavirus pandemic -- including an off-the-mark first pitch by Dr. Anthony Fauci -- and the home team’s 2019 championship.

Players from both clubs wore T-shirts saying Black Lives Matter during batting practice, and the letters “BLM” were stenciled into the back of the mound at the center of the diamond.

“Today, and every day, we come together as brothers. As equals, all with the same goal - to level the playing field. To change the injustices. Equality is not just a word. It’s our right! Today we stand as men from 25 nations on 6 continents. Today, we are one,” said the MLB on Twitter.

The pandemic-shortened Major League Baseball season started with zero fans in the stand. Nationals star Juan Soto sidelined by COVID-19 and a 4-1 storm-halted victory for the New York Yankees over reigning champ Washington.

