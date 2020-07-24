Second Dollar General in Wichita robbed Thursday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday night, a second Dollar General store in Wichita was robbed at gunpoint.

A Dollar General on the south side of Wichita was robbed Wednesday night and that suspect is still at large. Wichita Police Officer Kevin Wheeler said that the department doesn’t know if there’s a connection between the two robberies “at this point.”

“This suspect, there was a better description provided, and the descriptions are a bit different, Wheeler said in an email. “We’ll certainly look for any connections.”

Thursday night’s robbery occurred at the Dollar General in the 1600 block of East Central.

According to a release by police, a suspect with a handgun demanded money from the store’s register around 8:40 p.m. The employees gave the suspect the cash and the suspect then fled in a white sedan that traveled east on Central.

The suspect is described as a 30-35-year-old black male, six feet tall and 200-220 pounds with braids in a ponytail. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Those with information about the robbery can call WPD Investigations at 316-268-4407, the See Something, Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 316-267-2111.

