Advertisement

University of Kansas Health System confirms COVID-19 pediatric death

Allen County had 3 new cases of the virus as of July 1, 2020.
Allen County had 3 new cases of the virus as of July 1, 2020.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas Health System confirmed Friday a pediatric patient died from COVID-19 this week.

In Kansas, 24 children ages 0-19 have been hospitalized with COVID-19. At this time, no deaths have been reported in that age group.

The State of Missouri does report one pediatric death ages 0-19, but no other information is given about the patient.

Eyewitness News is working with KCTV 5 in Kansas City to learn more about the case.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dept. of corrections: 5 inmates in Hutchinson, 1 in El Dorado test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Kansas Department of Corrections Friday confirmed six new positive cases of COVID-19 in state prisons. The six new cases include five in the Hutchinson Correctional Facility and one at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Education

USD 259 shares what to expect with in-person school option

Updated: 28 minutes ago
As parents consider the choices best for their children, Eyewitness News takes a closer look at what in-person instruction likely will look like in Wichita.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery can take a few weeks even for young adults

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Recovering from even mild coronavirus infections can take at least two to three weeks, according to U.S. research published Friday.

Coronavirus

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, JUSTIN PRITCHARD and DAVE KOLPACK Associated Press
As public health officials warned Friday that the coronavirus posed new risks to parts of the Midwest and South, enhanced federal payments that helped avert financial ruin for millions of unemployed Americans were set to expire — leaving only threadbare safety nets offered by individual states to ca

Latest News

Coronavirus

Uncertainty in school reopenings as US virus cases hit 4 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The late summer back-to-school ritual is upended this year as coronavirus cases continue to rise across the U.S.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: 2 hours ago
The World Health Organization and UNICEF issued a warning stating a disruption of immunization efforts could reverse progress made against some serious illnesses.

National

Coronavirus pandemic disrupts immunizations efforts worldwide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted immunization efforts worldwide, according to a new report from the world's top health organizations.

News

Sedgwick County extends midnight curfew to restaurants that sell alcohol

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sedgwick County Commissioners are holding a special meeting on Friday to further discuss the new public health order that went into effect at 12:01 a.m.

Coronavirus

Airport dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
The special canines are already a common sight in airports, usually looking out for drugs, weapons or other contraband.

Coronavirus

Airport dogs trained in UK to sniff out virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Researchers in London are testing whether dogs can be trained to "sniff out" COVID among air travelers.