USD 259 shares what to expect with in-person school option

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Along with its decision to delay the start of school until after Labor Day, the Wichita school district laid out three options for students to come back: two remote choices and an in-person return.

As parents consider the choices best for their children, Eyewitness News takes a closer look at what in-person instruction likely will look like in Wichita. Wichita Public Schools is still working to finalize guidance handed down from the Kansas State Department of Education, but the district does offer some insight into what different age groups can expect with in-person learning.

Meals: The Wichita school district will stagger lunch periods and end “choice” bars, or buffet-style serving including salad bars and “grab-and-go” snack bars. Current guidance calls for elementary students to pick their meals up in the lunchroom, but eat them in the classroom. Middle-and-high-school students will pick up meals in the lunchroom and from carts spread out in the building. The idea is to keep students separated as much as possible.

“You aren’t going to see the bell hour where the bell rings and the hallways are absolutely full. That’s one of the things you will not see,” Wichita Public Schools Director of Safety and Environmental Services Terri Moses said. “You will not see the cafeteria full of students. Those kinds of things are a thing of the past.”

Class schedules: The Wichita school district is exploring different ideas for class schedules and transitions. For elementary students, one idea is to keep children in the same classroom and have teachers transition from class to class. For middle-and-high-school students, the district is looking at the idea of students having few classes each day meeting for longer periods of time.

“Block scheduling allows for that cohort a lot better than when you go without block scheduling,” Moses said. “With block scheduling, you really do try to keep the same group of students together.”

Transportation: With busing guidance from the Kansas COVID Workgroup for Kids said districts should continue to provide transportation to and from school, although parents are encouraged to transport their children when possible. Recommendations from the KSDE include assigning seats for students on all routes, having individuals from the same household sit together, spreading students out as much as possible, and having them use hand sanitizer before boarding the bus. The district will also sanitize surfaces daily.

What happens if things get worse regarding COVID-19?: For now, Wichita Public Schools is working with Sedgwick County health officials to set a specific metric and how to respond. For example, if we have “X” number of cases, it’s time to send students attending in-person classes back home for full remote learning.

