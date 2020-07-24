WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Storms will be possible for some, but for most, it will be a warm and sunny weekend.

Spotty storms will be possible Friday evening in northwestern Kansas. These will end overnight and they will be very isolated. Lows will drop into the 70s for most of the state.

Saturday, it will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. We’ll have another chance for spotty showers and storms for the northwest on Saturday afternoon and evening.

There will be a better chance for rain for the whole state on Sunday. A cold front will approach from the north, bringing showers and storms into northern Kansas Sunday afternoon. As it moves to the south, the chance for rain will move into southern Kansas Sunday night. Highs will stay in the mid 90s ahead of this front on Sunday.

The chance for scattered showers and storms will linger Monday into Tuesday morning. Highs will drop into the 80s Monday and they will stay cooler than normal through the end of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 93.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10; gusty. Low: 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with overnight storms. Wind: S 5-10. High: 95.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 73 Partly cloudy with scattered storms.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 67 Morning storms then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 88 Low: 67 Mostly sunny with isolated storms.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.