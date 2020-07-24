Advertisement

Sedgwick County extends midnight curfew to restaurants that sell alcohol

Sedgwick County could close, bars night clubs to curb COVID-19
Sedgwick County could close, bars night clubs to curb COVID-19
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioners voted Friday to re-insert a line into the current public health order mandating all “drinking establishment restaurants,” that are not bars or nightclubs close by midnight. The commission approved the measure 3-2.

A version of the order went into place on Friday at 12:01 a.m. but only affected certain businesses. A second motion made Friday will allow the newly affected businesses to operate normal business hours on Friday (closing at 2 a.m.) and then follow the midnight curfew starting Saturday.

The new restrictions go until Aug. 21 to help slow the continued spike in coronavirus cases in the Wichita area.

Under the order bars and nightclubs must still close for a period of four weeks in hopes of curbing the rise COVID-19.

According to the order, “bars and night clubs” are defined as “premises which are open to the general public where alcoholic liquor by the individual drink is sold and which derive less than 30 percent of gross revenue from sales of food and non-alcoholic beverages for consumption on such premises in a 2-month period.”

The current order also extends the county’s mask requirement, although, children 11 years old and younger are exempt. Mass gatherings are also limited to 15 people.

Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple said the city may consider its own ordinance to try to address coronavirus cases in bars and nightclubs - saying Thursday the county order didn’t go far enough. He said he would like the businesses to close at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

‘Wrong direction!‘: Kansas’ top health official reports 1,005 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kansas’ top health official and the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the state is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to COVID-19 numbers.

Don't Fall For It

Barton Co. Sheriff’s Office: Group targeting residents in COVID-19 testing scam

Updated: 3 hours ago
The sheriff’s office said if individuals are contacted by this group, they should not respond to and delete any messages sent to them.

News

Where's Shane? Jimmie's Diner

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to former Kansas Representative Jim Ryun

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
President Donald Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Kansas Congressman Jim Ryun.

News

Where's Shane? Jimmie's Diner

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Jimmie's Diner

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Jimmie's Diner

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Where's Shane? Jimmie's Diner

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Haysville school district considers pushing back start date

Updated: 15 hours ago