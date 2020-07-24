Sedgwick County extends midnight curfew to restaurants that sell alcohol

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioners voted Friday to re-insert a line into the current public health order mandating all “drinking establishment restaurants,” that are not bars or nightclubs close by midnight. The commission approved the measure 3-2.

A version of the order went into place on Friday at 12:01 a.m. but only affected certain businesses. A second motion made Friday will allow the newly affected businesses to operate normal business hours on Friday (closing at 2 a.m.) and then follow the midnight curfew starting Saturday.

The new restrictions go until Aug. 21 to help slow the continued spike in coronavirus cases in the Wichita area.

Under the order bars and nightclubs must still close for a period of four weeks in hopes of curbing the rise COVID-19.

According to the order, “bars and night clubs” are defined as “premises which are open to the general public where alcoholic liquor by the individual drink is sold and which derive less than 30 percent of gross revenue from sales of food and non-alcoholic beverages for consumption on such premises in a 2-month period.”

The current order also extends the county’s mask requirement, although, children 11 years old and younger are exempt. Mass gatherings are also limited to 15 people.

Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple said the city may consider its own ordinance to try to address coronavirus cases in bars and nightclubs - saying Thursday the county order didn’t go far enough. He said he would like the businesses to close at 10 p.m.

