Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Jimmie’s Diner

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Businesses all over the world - and right here in Kansas - are having to constantly adapt to new changes in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions, and this morning we’re taking a look at some of the changes being made at Jimmie’s Diner.

From masked employees to hand sanitizer stations to booth dividers, we’ll find out everything that’s being done to keep customers safe. For more info on Jimmie’s, visit- www.jimmiesdiner.com.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Where's Shane? Jimmie's Diner

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Haysville school district considers pushing back start date

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Wichita school board explains decision to push back start date to school year

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Part 3: Interview with Wichita Public Schools Director of Communications Wendy Johnson

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Part 2: Interview with Wichita Public Schools Director of Communications Wendy Johnson

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Part 1: Interview with Wichita Public Schools Director of Communications Wendy Johnson

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Wichita school board votes to start classes after Labor Day

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Rural Kan. districts glad to have control of school start date

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Wichita mayor: City could consider own ordinance to address COVID-19 cases in bars, nightclubs

Updated: 12 hours ago

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.