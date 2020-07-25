Advertisement

Chiefs offensive lineman, medical doctor opts out of 2020 season

In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) speaks during a news conference in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) speaks during a news conference in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (KY3)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After moving to the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 in the offseason after a Super Bowl championship run protecting Patrick Mahomes for the Kansas City Chiefs, offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced his decision Friday (July 24) to opt out of the 2020 season.

While giving the NFL, the NFLPA and the Chiefs’ medical staff credit for taking measures to minimize the COVID-19 health risk for players, Duvernay-Tardif said he made the difficult decision, considering risks that do remain related to the virus.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life, but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” Duvernay-Tardif wrote in a message posted Friday night on Twitter. “That is why I have decided to take the Opt-Out Option negotiated by the League and the NFLPA and officially opt out of the 2020 NFL season.”

Duvernay-Tardif said being at the frontline during the offseason has given him a different perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic and the stress it puts on people and the healthcare system.

“I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love,” he said. “If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

