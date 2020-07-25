Advertisement

Don Hall’s voice fills Koch Arena one last time at Saturday memorial

Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends, family, and even people who never met Don Hall gathered at Charles Koch Arena Saturday to celebrate his life.

It’s been nearly three months since the death of the Wichita radio personality. Hall was on his way to work when a driver police said was under the influence crashed into his car.

While some knew Hall personally, those who didn’t felt the same connection from hearing his voice every morning on KEYN or at Wichita State men’s basketball games.

“It was incredible to be able to gather like this and give us the family, the friends, the Wichita community some real closure and be able to celebrate the life and legacy he lived and left,” Hall’s son, Tyler Long, said.

Together they reflected on the life of a Wichita icon, who served numerous charities, was an American legion rider, and an advocate for veterans.

“He’s one in a million and will always be missed,” friend Michele Fuson said. “He had such a nice impact on people in his life. Yes, we will miss him, but he touched everyone he knew in a nice way.”

Hall was also the voice of Shocker men’s basketball for 36 years, and Saturday, his voice filled Koch Arena one last time.

“It was really a lovely tribute to him and encapsulated the type of man and integrity and patriotism and love for his wife and family and Wichita,” Fuson said.

The service ended with Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple declaring July 25 Don Hall Day.

“It takes a village to get through things like this and Wichita has really made us feel like they are our village,” Long said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

