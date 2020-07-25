Advertisement

Hot and humid weekend, rain holds off until late Sunday

Hot weekend-cooler next week
Hot weekend-cooler next week(weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will range from 98 to 102. We’ll have another chance for spotty showers and storms for the northwest this afternoon and evening.

There will be a better chance for rain for northern and western Kansas on Sunday. A cold front will approach from the north, bringing showers and storms into northern Kansas Sunday afternoon. As it moves to the south, the chance for rain will move into central Kansas Sunday night and south-central parts of the state by early Monday morning. Highs will stay in the mid 90s ahead of this front on Sunday.

The chance for scattered showers and storms will linger Monday through Wednesday. Rainfall amounts through the period may approach 2-4 inches in some parts of Kansas. Highs will drop into the 80s Monday and they will stay “cooler” than normal but still warm through the end of the week. Dry weather will take over Thursday and continue through next weekend

Wichita Area Forecast

Weekend:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 10-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, still hot and humid. Wind: S 5-15. High: 94.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds, showers and storms after midnight. Wind: S 5-10; gusty. Low: 73.

Next Week:

Mon: High: 85 Mostly cloudy with scattered storms.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy widely scattered showers/storms.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 67 Partly cloudy with isolated storms overnight.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm and sunny weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
It's going to be sunny and warm this weekend.

Forecast

Feels like temperatures trend into the triple digits

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for higher heat and humidity today and this weekend.

Forecast

Hot Friday with a stray pop up storm chance

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Stray storm chances around Wichita, but most areas remain dry

Forecast

Near normal heat today and Friday

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet morning across Kansas and the day ahead will follow suit.

Latest News

Forecast

Near normal today, but higher heat and humidity move in this weekend

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT
Expect near normal temperatures today in the lower 90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s when you factor in the humidity. Higher heat and humidity are expected this weekend before stormy and cooler conditions arrive early next week.

Forecast

Drier, warmer weather through the weekend

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
Storm-free, for most, thru the weekend but more heat and humidity

Forecast

Dry and warmer Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 3:58 AM CDT
Typical July temperatures return to the state.

KWCH

Drying out; getting a bit hotter

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Temperatures warming as rain chances fade.

Forecast

Sunny stretch of weather on the way

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:07 AM CDT
Another stormy start to the day.

KWCH

Chance for rain/thunder through midweek

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Heavy downpours likely with a few storms through Tuesday.