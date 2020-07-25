Hot and humid weekend, rain holds off until late Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will range from 98 to 102. We’ll have another chance for spotty showers and storms for the northwest this afternoon and evening.

There will be a better chance for rain for northern and western Kansas on Sunday. A cold front will approach from the north, bringing showers and storms into northern Kansas Sunday afternoon. As it moves to the south, the chance for rain will move into central Kansas Sunday night and south-central parts of the state by early Monday morning. Highs will stay in the mid 90s ahead of this front on Sunday.

The chance for scattered showers and storms will linger Monday through Wednesday. Rainfall amounts through the period may approach 2-4 inches in some parts of Kansas. Highs will drop into the 80s Monday and they will stay “cooler” than normal but still warm through the end of the week. Dry weather will take over Thursday and continue through next weekend

Wichita Area Forecast

Weekend:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE/S 10-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, still hot and humid. Wind: S 5-15. High: 94.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds, showers and storms after midnight. Wind: S 5-10; gusty. Low: 73.

Next Week:

Mon: High: 85 Mostly cloudy with scattered storms.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy widely scattered showers/storms.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 67 Partly cloudy with isolated storms overnight.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 70 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 69 Mostly sunny.

