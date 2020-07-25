Advertisement

KDA: Kansans receiving unsolicited packages of seeds

The KDA does not know what type of seeds are in the packages and is strongly advising not to plant them due to the possibility of the seeds coming from an invasive species.
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several Kansas residents have received unsolicited packages containing seeds “that appear to have originated from China,” according to the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

The department does not know what type of seeds are in the packages and is strongly advising not to plant them due to the possibility of the seeds coming from an invasive species.

Over the last several days, people have received these packages across other states.

Some of the packages have been labeled as jewelry and have “Chinese writing” on them, according to KDA. The department said if the seeds are in a sealed envelope to not open them and contact the department immediately.

The department can be contacted at 785-564-6698, via email at KDA.PPWC@ks.gov, or at the complaint reporting portion of the KDA website: report a seed complaint.

