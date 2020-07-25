Man shot in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after a man was shot at a business on N. Broadway late Friday. Police were called to the 1900 block of N. Broadway, that’s just south of 21st N. shortly before 11:00 p.m.

There, they found a man in his thirties with a gunshot wound to the body. That man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police spent the morning talking with eyewitnesses as they piece together what happened.

No one has been arrested.

