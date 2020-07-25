Some Kansans unsure of next move after expiration of $600 CARES Act payments

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A $600 unemployment payment expires Saturday (July 25) and with that, some Kansans are unsure of their next move.

“Without it, I’m going to be making choices between paying health insurance, rent, care payment, utility, food, internet services, and food,” said Victoria French of Wichita in a town hall virtual meeting Friday evening.

French was just one Kansan who shared her experiences at the meeting with Kansas Representative Jim Ward. Ward said Wichita began seeing unemployment rise early because of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the aviation industry.

“The recession that COVID began started in Wichita sooner. We had big layoffs in our aircraft industry,” he said.

Michelle Tran is among the laid-off aviation workers.

“We’ve been waiting since March. We lost our home, we lost our car,” said said.

Regarding the weekly $600 payments in the federal CARES Act, Ward said national lawmakers in Washington, D.C. must continue them.

“It just shocks me that they still, in Washington, with COVID still being rampant, are not clear that the $600 is not negotiable,” Ward said. “It is the essential minimum to keep people economically alive.”

Ward said that’s why Kansans facing unemployment due to the pandemic should contact their representatives in the nation’s capital.

The Kansas Department of Labor said recently that if you are still owed $600 payment from previous weeks, you will still receive that money once you file and are approved. Kansas’ Extended Benefits Program also launched on Friday. The department of labor said those who are eligible should have been notified by email.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.