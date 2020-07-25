Advertisement

Some Kansans unsure of next move after expiration of $600 CARES Act payments

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A $600 unemployment payment expires Saturday (July 25) and with that, some Kansans are unsure of their next move.

“Without it, I’m going to be making choices between paying health insurance, rent, care payment, utility, food, internet services, and food,” said Victoria French of Wichita in a town hall virtual meeting Friday evening.

French was just one Kansan who shared her experiences at the meeting with Kansas Representative Jim Ward. Ward said Wichita began seeing unemployment rise early because of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the aviation industry.

“The recession that COVID began started in Wichita sooner. We had big layoffs in our aircraft industry,” he said.

Michelle Tran is among the laid-off aviation workers.

“We’ve been waiting since March. We lost our home, we lost our car,” said said.

Regarding the weekly $600 payments in the federal CARES Act, Ward said national lawmakers in Washington, D.C. must continue them.

“It just shocks me that they still, in Washington, with COVID still being rampant, are not clear that the $600 is not negotiable,” Ward said. “It is the essential minimum to keep people economically alive.”

Ward said that’s why Kansans facing unemployment due to the pandemic should contact their representatives in the nation’s capital.

The Kansas Department of Labor said recently that if you are still owed $600 payment from previous weeks, you will still receive that money once you file and are approved. Kansas’ Extended Benefits Program also launched on Friday. The department of labor said those who are eligible should have been notified by email.

Updated: 51 minutes ago

For the last two weeks, Sedgwick County has switched to a new lab to run tests in order to try to speed up the process, so the reason for delayed results isn’t due to a lab backup. Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the delays happen primarily because the county doesn’t have enough staff to contact people.

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

What school could look like for Wichita students

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wichita Public Schools explains what classes could look like if students return to school buildings.

Kansas couple recovers from COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
The couple has a message for others - the virus doesn't just affect older people.

Sedgwick County extends midnight curfew to restaurants that sell alcohol

Updated: 6 hours ago
Commissioners voted Friday to re-insert a line into the county's public health order that would extend the midnight curfew to restaurants that sell alcohol.

As school districts across Kansas submit plans for their local school boards to consider, projected start dates differ with some sticking to a recommendation from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to start after Labor Day and others opting to start earlier.