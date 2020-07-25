Staff shortage the main issue with delayed COVID-19 test results in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, Sedgwick County continues to face increased demand for testing. This means longer wait times for results, but not for the reason many may think.

For the last two weeks, Sedgwick County has switched to a new lab to run tests in order to try to speed up the process, so the reason for delayed results isn’t due to a lab backup. Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the delays happen primarily because the county doesn’t have enough staff to contact people.

“At this point, I can’t say it’s the labs. I could say that before, but now that we are on our second week, we are calling people quicker than before, but it is not as quickly as we would like,” Byrne said. “We would like to be able to reach all people within 24 hours of finding out they are positive.”

The second lab used to avoid a testing backlog is in Kansas City.

“And we started using them exclusively a couple weeks ago so we could put aside the other lab that is so inundated to no fault of their own that they can’t get caught up,” Byrne said.

With the staff shortage at the Sedgwick County Health Department, Byrne said they’re seeing hundreds of new cases each week.

“And we have over 12 investigators calling positives, but each positive could take at least a half-hour explaining what it means and processing any struggles they have,” Byrne said.

Currently, if you get tested for COVID-19 in Sedgwick County, you can still expect about a five-day wait to hear the result. You’ll likely wait longer if you’re negative. That’s something the health department is working to change.

“Negatives aren’t our priority, but the people that are negative need to know as well,” Byrne said.

The county is asking for help to speed up the process for everyone.

“We have positions open for contact investigators,” Byrne said. ‘They need to have a bachelor’s degree, but there (are) lots of positions open.”

With the new lab lightening some of the load and hiring more staff, the Sedgwick County Health Department is hopeful COVID-19-test-result times will continue to improve.

