Storm chances return to Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will move into Kansas on Sunday, bringing storms and cooler weather to start the next work week.

Saturday, spotty showers and storms will be possible in northwestern Kansas in the afternoon and evening. These will come to an end Saturday night. Lows will drop into the 70s for most of the state overnight.

That next cold front will approach northern Kansas, from the north, by lunchtime on Sunday. Storms will begin to form in the northern part of the state Sunday afternoon. As the front pushes to the south, so will the storms. We won’t see a chance for storms in Wichita until late Sunday night. Some of these storms could be strong, with hail and high winds possible. Highs on Sunday will get back into the 90s, ahead of the front.

Scattered storms will continue, especially for southern Kansas, on Monday. Highs will drop into the low to mid-80s behind the front for the start of the workweek and they will stay there through the end of the week.

More storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, ending Thursday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15. High: 94.

Tomorrow night: Storms possible late. Wind: S/NW 5-15; gusty.

Monday: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 82.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 66 Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 64 Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 68 Morning storms then mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 66 Mostly sunny.

